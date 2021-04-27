Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $244,479.00 (BLCT)

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. In the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.65 or 0.00006779 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market capitalization of $138.61 million and approximately $244,479.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00064766 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00019668 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00060915 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $400.74 or 0.00744790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00094065 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,103.88 or 0.07627299 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

Buying and Selling Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

