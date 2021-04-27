Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,913 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 365.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 136,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,415,000 after acquiring an additional 107,185 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,551,000. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $990,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,305.2% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 69,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,897,000 after acquiring an additional 68,815 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

RSP opened at $148.19 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $87.00 and a twelve month high of $148.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.77.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.