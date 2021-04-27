Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:UNOV)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:UNOV) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:UNOV opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $29.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.26.

