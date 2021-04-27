Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNOV. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,296,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $998,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $811,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 25,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 12,524 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BNOV opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $31.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day moving average of $29.79.

