Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,140 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October comprises approximately 0.6% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 419.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 69,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 56,484 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at $369,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:POCT opened at $28.77 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $28.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.