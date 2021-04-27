Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.35% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFEB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261 shares during the period.

Shares of BFEB stock opened at $29.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.58. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February has a 1-year low of $22.06 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

