BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.05 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,864 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 0.9% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. North American Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $111.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.05. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $54.70 and a one year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

