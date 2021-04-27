BMO Capital Markets Increases Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$5.50

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on CS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.35 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.25 price objective on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.71.

Shares of CS traded down C$0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,442,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,160. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76. Capstone Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.46 and a 52 week high of C$5.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.85. The stock has a market cap of C$2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.84.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$193.03 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capstone Mining news, insider George Leslie Brack sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.33, for a total value of C$866,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,794,000. Also, Director Richard Norman Zimmer sold 58,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.35, for a total transaction of C$252,360.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$335,250.15. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 641,183 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,706.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

