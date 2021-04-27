BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $105.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.88.

DFS opened at $106.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $35.05 and a 52 week high of $107.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.29.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

In other news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,184.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $270,545,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,697,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,465 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 257.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,144,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,576,000 after purchasing an additional 823,939 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 606.0% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 773,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,154,000 after purchasing an additional 664,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 746.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 737,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,764,000 after purchasing an additional 650,346 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

