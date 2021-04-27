BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of TSE:ZWH traded up C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$21.33. 37,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,707. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.20. BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of C$17.00 and a 12-month high of C$21.70.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.