BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (ZWH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on May 4th

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th.

TSE ZWH traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$21.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,707. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.20. BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of C$17.00 and a twelve month high of C$21.70.

