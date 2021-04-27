BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th.

ZPW stock remained flat at $C$15.36 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 5,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.17. BMO US Put Write ETF has a twelve month low of C$14.63 and a twelve month high of C$15.50.

