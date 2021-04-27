Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $544,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $928,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter.

VTI opened at $218.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $138.37 and a 12 month high of $218.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.74 and a 200 day moving average of $195.90.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

