Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 12.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the third quarter worth $158,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 18,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Shares of RVT opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day moving average of $16.55. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $19.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. This is a positive change from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.