Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 270.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 165.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDE opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $31.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.53.

