Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $718,000 Stock Position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.91. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $25.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

