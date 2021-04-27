Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $840,000 Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEM. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Newmont by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $65.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.01. The firm has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.33 and a 1-year high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Newmont from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

In other Newmont news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $387,228.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,654. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $314,304.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,199,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,522 shares of company stock worth $1,609,107 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.