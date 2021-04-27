Bokf Na Boosts Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Bokf Na lifted its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total transaction of $143,080.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total transaction of $1,912,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,888,592.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $13,795,995 over the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKTX stock opened at $505.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $519.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $539.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.59 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $425.02 and a 1-year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

MKTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $570.67.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.