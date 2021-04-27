Bokf Na Purchases 226 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Bokf Na increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 372,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,425,000 after acquiring an additional 141,477 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 347.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 13,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,535,000 after acquiring an additional 89,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLT. Truist raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.96.

NYSE HLT opened at $127.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of -109.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.14. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.47 and a 52 week high of $130.19.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total value of $423,283.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,322.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $676,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at $579,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $8,049,124. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

