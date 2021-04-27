Bokf Na Purchases New Shares in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,232.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $53.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $64.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.00 and its 200 day moving average is $46.98.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.44 million. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, Director Todd Crockett sold 1,734,233 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $93,700,608.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,935 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $784,540.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $844,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,798,274 shares of company stock worth $257,876,057 over the last ninety days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.95.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

