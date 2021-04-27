Bokf Na Raises Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Bokf Na grew its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,464 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,730 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $135,866,000 after purchasing an additional 13,084 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,455 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 53,016 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

SPLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Splunk in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.06.

In related news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $1,463,468.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,969,706.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jason Child sold 2,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $292,728.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,629,616.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPLK opened at $134.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.13 and a 200-day moving average of $168.75. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.31 and a 52 week high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.