Bokf Na Raises Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Bokf Na boosted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 92.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,016,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,713,552,000 after acquiring an additional 676,385 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,460,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,951 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,812,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,526,000 after acquiring an additional 336,287 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,031,000 after acquiring an additional 939,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,331,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,783,000 after purchasing an additional 333,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities upped their target price on Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.44.

In related news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total value of $723,775.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.60, for a total value of $21,364,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 207,884 shares of company stock worth $81,405,605 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

TWLO stock opened at $400.68 on Tuesday. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.40 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.17. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.08 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

