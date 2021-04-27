Bokf Na Sells 1,020 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Bokf Na cut its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth $37,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of BWA opened at $50.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $51.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.07.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. On average, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $151,681.14. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

