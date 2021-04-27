Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Receives $2.58 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.58.

BNEFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC upgraded Bonterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bonterra Energy from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Bonterra Energy from $1.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Bonterra Energy from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Bonterra Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

OTCMKTS:BNEFF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.57. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,651. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.42. Bonterra Energy has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $3.61.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a negative net margin of 213.04% and a negative return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $24.37 million for the quarter.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

