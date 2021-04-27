Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 40,250 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $106.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 60.59 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.59. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.93 and a fifty-two week high of $106.74.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $98,737.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $29,062.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,240.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALV shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Autoliv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. SEB Equity Research downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Autoliv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Autoliv from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.65.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

