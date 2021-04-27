Boston Trust Walden Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 99.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,225 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,633,036 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in NIC were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EGOV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in NIC during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIC in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of NIC in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIC in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIC in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EGOV shares. Barrington Research cut NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson cut NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Northcoast Research cut NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

Shares of NASDAQ EGOV opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. NIC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $35.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.37.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.77 million. NIC had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services and payment solutions that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company operates through three segments: State Enterprise, Payments, and TourHealth.

