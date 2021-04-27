Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 75 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,868 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 188.7% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $193.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.25.

NYSE:BA opened at $241.44 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.89 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.46.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

