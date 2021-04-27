Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Sells 450 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises approximately 2.8% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Paychex by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 4.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Paychex by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 4.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,535 shares of company stock valued at $15,696,512. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PAYX stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.67. 18,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,906,471. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.72. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $101.15. The company has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

