BoutsPro (BOUTS) Achieves Market Cap of $546,933.47

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded up 14.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. During the last week, BoutsPro has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One BoutsPro coin can now be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BoutsPro has a market cap of $546,933.47 and approximately $199,188.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00066216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00020318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00064948 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $436.38 or 0.00793320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00097221 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,505.23 or 0.08190352 BTC.

BoutsPro Profile

BoutsPro is a coin. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 coins. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BoutsPro’s official website is www.bouts.pro . BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoutsPro is a martial arts-related Blockchain-based platform. Its objective is to integrate the blockchain into the martial arts economy, automatizing payments for sponsorships, prizes or events/tournaments, and spread the martial arts through the global community, from the amateur to the professional stages. The BOUTS token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the BoutsPro. It is a utility token that is expected to power the platform and serve as a mean to exchange value within the community. “

Buying and Selling BoutsPro

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoutsPro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

