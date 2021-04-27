Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

BOUYF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Bouygues stock opened at $41.56 on Monday. Bouygues has a 52 week low of $26.43 and a 52 week high of $42.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. Bouygues had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 5.56%. Research analysts forecast that Bouygues will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. Bouygues’s dividend payout ratio is 7.04%.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

