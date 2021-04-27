Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Receives C$255.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$255.20.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock traded up C$3.17 during trading on Monday, reaching C$227.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,034. The firm has a market cap of C$4.88 billion and a PE ratio of 87.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$225.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$219.07. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of C$183.66 and a 52 week high of C$245.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.24.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$526.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$542.87 million. Equities analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 6.5399996 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. This is an increase from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

