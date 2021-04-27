Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Upgraded to Buy by B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of BHR stock opened at $5.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $7.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 3.05.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.54). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 19.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Braemar Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 75,000 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,272.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Stockton sold 213,606 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,414,071.72. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHR. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 22,851.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 22,394 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 19,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

