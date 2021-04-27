Brian L. Knepp Buys 1,100 Shares of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Stock

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) President Brian L. Knepp purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.54 per share, for a total transaction of $25,894.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 7,320 shares in the company, valued at $172,312.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.47. 22,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,858. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $15.04 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 322.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, WBI Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.

