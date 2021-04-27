Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Bridgemarq Real Estate Services’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services stock opened at C$16.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.13. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a one year low of C$8.27 and a one year high of C$17.00. The firm has a market cap of C$154.12 million and a PE ratio of 203.13.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.09 million during the quarter.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brand names.

