Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Bridgemarq Real Estate Services’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of BRE stock opened at C$16.25 on Tuesday. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 52 week low of C$8.27 and a 52 week high of C$17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$154.12 million and a PE ratio of 203.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.13.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.09 million for the quarter.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brand names.

