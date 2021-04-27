BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 80.30%. On average, analysts expect BrightSphere Investment Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BSIG opened at $23.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $24.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.26%.

In other news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $54,678.39. Insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. BrightSphere Investment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

