Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.13

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.13 and last traded at $21.99, with a volume of 20872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRX. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.23.

The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 350,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,265,095.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $424,800 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,886,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,092 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,107,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,511 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,469,000 after acquiring an additional 935,179 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,212,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

