Broadleaf Partners LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $338.97. 20,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.97 and a 52 week high of $399.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.92.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LULU. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.94.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.