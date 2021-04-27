Broadleaf Partners LLC Has $3.09 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,777 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COST stock traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $369.18. The stock had a trading volume of 32,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,056. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $349.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $293.84 and a 12 month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.79.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

