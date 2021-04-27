Broadleaf Partners LLC Has $5.42 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,558 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for 2.0% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.06.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $1,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,322. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,036 shares of company stock valued at $39,064,889. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.12. 55,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,000,198. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $154.18 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.48, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

