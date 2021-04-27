Broadleaf Partners LLC Has $6.95 Million Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,319 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises 2.6% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $654,975,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,166,534 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $984,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,577 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,941,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,876,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,210 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $618,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 381.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 598,446 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,437,000 after acquiring an additional 474,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRTX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.21.

VRTX stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.43. 49,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,538. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $202.57 and a 12-month high of $306.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.15.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total value of $86,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,276 shares in the company, valued at $7,639,370.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $361,040.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,793.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,052 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

