Brokerages Anticipate Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.17 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to post $3.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.08 billion. Berry Global Group reported sales of $2.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full-year sales of $12.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.16 billion to $13.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.16 billion to $13.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BERY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.31.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,062,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,023,000. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 151.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $61.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.39. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $63.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

