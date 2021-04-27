Brokerages Anticipate Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) will announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Plains’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Green Plains posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 625%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $478.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.50 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stephens raised shares of Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

GPRE opened at $26.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.87. Green Plains has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,596,000 after purchasing an additional 488,622 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 939,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after purchasing an additional 54,643 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Green Plains by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 17,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth $4,006,000. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

