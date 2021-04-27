Brokerages Expect AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) to Announce -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). AgroFresh Solutions reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 237.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.71) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AgroFresh Solutions.

Get AgroFresh Solutions alerts:

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $51.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.83 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 42.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the first quarter worth $79,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 182.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 56,249 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AGFS traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $2.18. 149,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,155. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.27.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.