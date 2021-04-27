Brokerages Expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.08 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) will announce $2.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.05 billion and the highest is $2.13 billion. Bausch Health Companies reported sales of $2.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full-year sales of $8.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.62 billion to $8.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.90 billion to $9.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.23.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth $7,530,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 9,406.7% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after buying an additional 282,200 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHC stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.24. 219,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,559,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.95.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

