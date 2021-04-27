Brokerages Expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $874.81 Million

Analysts expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) to announce sales of $874.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $860.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $884.60 million. Central Garden & Pet posted sales of $703.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $592.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.55 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on CENTA. KeyCorp raised their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CENTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth $56,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 12.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 73.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 22.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 545.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 35,033 shares during the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CENTA stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.35. The company had a trading volume of 146,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.69. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $29.49 and a 52-week high of $55.07.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

