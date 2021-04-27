Brokerages Expect Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Intrusion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Intrusion reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Intrusion.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 30.12% and a negative return on equity of 179.98%. The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTZ. B. Riley raised their price objective on Intrusion from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Intrusion in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

In related news, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $331,125.00. Also, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $108,855.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,565,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,562,684.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,500 shares of company stock worth $1,223,305. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intrusion by 74.8% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Intrusion during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intrusion during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the first quarter valued at about $115,000.

Shares of INTZ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,437. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Intrusion has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $29.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.63.

About Intrusion

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

