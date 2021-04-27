Brokerages Expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to Announce $0.87 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.92. Magellan Midstream Partners posted earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.24 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 25.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 40.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.29. 11,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,873. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.50. Magellan Midstream Partners has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $49.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $1.028 dividend. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.34%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

