Brokerages Expect Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) to announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Magnite’s earnings. Magnite reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnite will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Magnite.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.00 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MGNI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Magnite from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist cut Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.63.

In other news, CRO Joseph R. Prusz sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $2,782,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 409,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,293,366. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Day sold 7,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $447,406.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,278,867.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 407,207 shares of company stock valued at $18,465,834. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Magnite by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Magnite by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Magnite in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $40.26 on Friday. Magnite has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $64.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.14 and its 200-day moving average is $31.26.

Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

