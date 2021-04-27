Brokerages Expect Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.98 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) will report $3.98 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.13 billion. Mastercard posted sales of $4.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full year sales of $18.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.31 billion to $18.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $21.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.75 billion to $22.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share.

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.30.

In related news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 612,678 shares of company stock valued at $204,333,652. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $387.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.90 billion, a PE ratio of 58.09, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $373.15 and its 200-day moving average is $344.90. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $259.51 and a fifty-two week high of $392.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

